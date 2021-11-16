WCTC opening new campus training, shooting range building in January

PEWAUKEE — Waukesha County Technical College (WCTC) is wrapping up the construction of a new police training building, which will include classrooms and a new indoor shooting range, and Fletcher Arms will soon be taking over WCTC’s old shooting range at the Pewaukee Campus.
WCTC Director of Public Relations, Marketing & Outreach Andrew Palen said construction of the new building, which will be known as “Building V,” is expected to be completed sometime around Jan. 3.
The indoor shooting range will only be available for use by law enforcement students and active duty officers working on their recertification.
The new building’s location is north of an existing baseball diamond and immediately west of a parking lot at the southwest end of the main WCTC campus. The address of the building will be 800 Main St., Building V, Pewaukee.
According to Palen, the accepted project bid for the new building was about $1.2 million. An additional $150,000 was allocated for architecture and engineering costs.
WCTC previously leased a building they used as a firing range, at the southwest end of the school’s campus at 1228 Hickory St., Pewaukee. That campus was also primarily used by law enforcement students and officers throughout the region, but also was open to the public prior to COVID19.
“One of the main advantages is delivering our curriculum and training on campus,” Palen said. “The previous firing range was on a leased property – which incurs yearly costs on top of operational costs. By bringing a firing range training facility for students and law enforcement to the Pewaukee campus, the college was able to eliminate those additional costs. Although there is an initial cost to the construction of a new building, this will, ultimately, benefit taxpayers in the long run.”
Fletcher Arms
Sean Eaton, owner of Fletcher Arms, said they will be opening their second location at what had previously been WCTC’s firing range at 1228 Hickory St. The second location will be known as Fletcher Arms Lake Country.
Eaton said the new location is expected to open Dec. 20, with a countdown available on their website at www.fletcherarms.com.
Eaton said he became aware that WCTC was going to move out of their old location, so he reached out to the owners of the building. Eaton said they came to an agreement with the owners, who sold the building and equipment to Fletcher Arms. Over the last few months, Eaton said they’ve seen plans coming together, most recently receiving their conditional use permit for retail and firing range operations.
They plan to open the shooting range first and begin renovations for the retail portion of the business in the future, Eaton said.
Since he bought his business in 2008, Eaton said he’s seen many shooting ranges open throughout Southeastern Wisconsin over the years. Eaton decided to open the second location along Hickory Street because it was a good opportunity, he said.
The Pewaukee location has 12 shooting lanes at 75-foot distances and more advanced target controls. At the Waukesha location, Eaton said they have 15 lanes — he added five lanes after he bought the business in 2008 in order to meet demand.
“People are excited,” he said. “The public used to use (the Hickory Street range) and they’re excited to get back in there and be able to use it again. It will be opening in just over a month, before Christmas.”
The business offers memberships that include both locations and offers discounts at local businesses, Eaton said.