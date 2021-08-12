WAUKESHA — We Energies announced that the storm that ripped through Southeastern Wisconsin Tuesday night resulted in the greatest number of power outages in the company’s history, and the company plans to provide a timeframe for repairs for the remaining approximately 59,000 customers without power sometime this afternoon.
According to Brendan Conway, spokesperson for We Energies, the company is planning a press conference at 2 p.m. today. They are working to provide a press release as soon as they can providing a timeframe for power restoration for the remaining customers without power.
Conway said a total of 225,000 We Energies customers lost power due to the storm — mainly throughout southeastern Wisconsin.
Conway said for now, We Energies has more than 1,000 We Energies workers and outside contractors working to restore power.
“So far as we sit here today we have restored power to 161,000 customers,” he said.
When it comes to restoring the power, the company has followed two phases — phase one is to restore the major power lines and phase two is to restore the remaining lines. The company is now in the second phase.
The hardest hit county is Milwaukee County and the second hardest hit county is Waukesha County.
In Waukesha County, some of the municipalities that saw the greatest power loss are Waukesha, Delafield, Menomonee Falls and New Berlin.
According to Conway, although they have been working to restore power since Tuesday, many power lines were weakened by the storm, and due to strong winds or other weather impacts, other customers have lost power, so the number has been fluctuating.