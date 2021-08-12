WAUKESHA — We Energies announced at their 2 p.m. press conference today that they plan to restore energy for 200,000 customers by midnight tonight out of the 225,000 customers that lost power due to the Tuesday storm.
We Energies announced that the storm that ripped through Southeastern Wisconsin resulted in the greatest number of power outages in the company’s history.
We Energies President Tom Metcalfe said at the news conference that since Tuesday night they’ve restored energy for approximately 175,000 customers.
Further estimates include that by the end of the day Friday approximately 95% of all customers impacted by the storm will have recovered power. By noon Saturday 100% of customers will have recovered power or have crews dispatched for recovery, Metcalfe estimated.
Prioritization of the fixes first focuses on the lines that serve the most customers, then energy lines that serve “single” customers, or smaller groups of customers. According to Metcalfe, they are working on the second group of customers now. The company is also prioritizing “critical customers,” such as hospitals and care centers.
Metcalfe reminded the public that they have 1,000 crew members working hard to restore power. He also reminds the public to stay at least 25 feet away from downed lines and to never touch them.
According to Brendan Conway, spokesperson for We Energies, the company is planning a press conference at 2 p.m. today. They are working to provide a press release as soon as they can providing a timeframe for power restoration for the remaining customers without power.
Conway said a total of 225,000 We Energies customers lost power due to the storm — mainly throughout southeastern Wisconsin.
Conway said for now, We Energies has more than 1,000 We Energies workers and outside contractors working to restore power.
“So far as we sit here today we have restored power to 161,000 customers,” he said.
When it comes to restoring the power, the company has followed two phases — phase one is to restore the major power lines and phase two is to restore the remaining lines. The company is now in the second phase.
The hardest hit county is Milwaukee County and the second hardest hit county is Waukesha County.
In Waukesha County, some of the municipalities that saw the greatest power loss are Waukesha, Delafield, Menomonee Falls and New Berlin.
According to Conway, although they have been working to restore power since Tuesday, many power lines were weakened by the storm, and due to strong winds or other weather impacts, other customers have lost power, so the number has been fluctuating.