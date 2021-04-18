OCONOMOWOC — After a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, the German Christmas Market is returning to downtown Oconomowoc this coming fall, German Christmas Market Board member Sharon Manke said.
The German Christmas Market is a nonprofit organization that hosts the annual event in Oconomowoc, except for last year when the event was canceled in the spring due to uncertainty about what the fall of 2020 would hold.
Manke said the organization is “full steam ahead” when it comes to planning the 10th anniversary celebration “We’ve got some exciting new things coming,” Manke said.
Manke said she and other board members were getting a lot of feedback on whether the market would take place and where it would be.
“It’s back where it has always been at the Village Green and be on Thanksgiving weekend again,” Manke said. “We’re back.”
As part of the 10th anniversary celebration, Manke said the German Christmas Market is working on “exciting new things” to offer people at the event.
Manke said she could only divulge one new aspect of the market currently and the market would be having more new things for children to enjoy. “It is a family event and is marketed as such so we’re always looking for something for kids and I think we have some great ideas here,” Manke said. “I hope they will be well received.”
Vendors and downtown merchants are thrilled to have the market back home in downtown this year, she said.
“This particular weekend is a huge benefit to all the downtown business as our shoppers tent to check out all the other businesses downtown once they are done shopping at our market,” Manke said. As always the market will be held the weekend of Thanksgiving, kicking off festivities on Black Friday. For more information, visit germanchristmasmarket.org.