Weather Service warns of high heat Tuesday

WAUKESHA — The National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan Wisconsin is warning the public in southeastern Wisconsin of high temperatures Tuesday.
According to the National Weather Service, while storms and thunderstorms will move through Wisconsin today, bringing possible severe weather this afternoon, Tuesday will bring hot temperatures — with the heat index between 95 and 105 degrees. The National Weather Service is also watching to see if thunderstorms will develop Tuesday, bringing with them possible severe weather including large hail and high winds.
The National Weather Service is predicting additional storms are possible this week, with some cooler and drier weather this weekend.
CDC tips
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), high temperatures kill hundreds of people each year and it’s important for the public to take measures to stay cool, remain hydrated and stay informed.
People who are at the highest risk include people that are over 65 years old, children younger than two years old and people with chronic diseases or mental illness.
To prevent illness or death, follow these CDC tips:
• Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible
• Do not rely on a fan as a main cooling device during an extreme heat event
• Drink more water than usual
• Check on friends
• Don’t use the stove or oven to cook
• Limit outdoor activity
• Wear and reapply sunscreen
• Pace activities
• Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing
• Take cool showers or baths