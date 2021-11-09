MADISON - Wisconsin’s Elections Commission chairwoman is asking state lawmakers for more time before answering questions about last year’s vote.
The legislature’s Audit Committee is set to hear from witnesses today about the recent legislative audit into the WEC and last November’s vote.
That audit made 30 recommendations for the WEC to correct its election management, as well as 18 recommendations for lawmakers to "clarify" the state’s elections laws.
Last week, WEC Chairwoman Ann Jacobs asked senators to delay their hearing until after the WEC can meet on December 1st.
“Any Commissioner or WEC staff member who would appear on November 9 would not be able to provide any answers to questions regarding the Commission’s response to the audit, as no such response has been drafted,” Jacobs wrote in her letter. “They would literally respond, ‘The Commission has not yet had the opportunity to meet and to issue its formal response.’”
The Audit Committee is asking for a formal response from the commission about the areas of concern that auditors found in their report.
Jacobs said in her letter that if lawmakers wait, she will answer any of their questions in person.
“If the Audit Committee were to move its meeting to after the December 1, 2021, WEC meeting, Administrator Wolfe and I would be happy to come testify and answer the Committee’s questions regarding the WEC’s response,” Jacobs said in her letter. “I recognize the public interest in this matter, and I certainly appreciate that the Committee wants to discuss the LAB’s audit. However, the WEC simply is unable to provide the information you are seeking at this time.”