DELAFIELD — The Delafield Police Department issued a safety warning advising the public to shelter in place temporarily Wednesday after responding to a road rage incident where a man was in possession of a handgun.
According to a press release from the department, issued by Police Chief Erik Kehl, at approximately 1:34 p.m. on Wednesday, Waukesha County Communications notified members of the Delafield Police Department of a road rage incident that had occurred in the city on South Highway 83.
Subsequent details indicated one of the participants in the incident displayed a handgun to the caller. Responding officers located the suspect vehicle and suspect on the lot behind the church located at 1100 South Highway 83.
Contact was initiated and officers saw the subject was in possession of a handgun. Negotiations took place and other officers responded and took up positions around the suspect to secure the incident scene.
Eventually, the suspect surrendered to members of the Delafield Police Department.
Neither the suspect, bystanders or any law enforcement officials were injured in the incident. No criminal charges are anticipated.
It appears the suspect was experiencing a mental health crisis, the police said. The suspect is in protective custody until treatment can be obtained. At this time, no other information, including the driver’s identity, is available, according to the release.
“I would like to thank … all assisting agencies, including members of the Villages of Hartland and Chenequa Police Departments, Waukesha County Sheriffs Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and Suburban Critical Incident Team,” Kehl said.
