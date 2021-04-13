WAUKESHA — One of the women involved in the Slender Man case should be allowed conditional release to live at home with monitoring in the community, as treatment at a state mental health center has helped her understand and address her behavior, she’s been fully engaged in treatment and no longer requires institutional care, her attorneys are arguing on her behalf.
Anissa Weier, now 19, and Morgan Geyser, 18, both were charged with attempted first-degree homicide in adult court after the May 2014 attack, when they were both 12, on classmate Payton Leutner in an attempt to gain favor with Slender Man, a fictional online character whom they feared would kill their families and perhaps them if they did not kill for him. Geyser was found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect and is serving a 40-year commitment to the state Department of Health Services. Weier was found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect on a charge of second-degree attempted homicide, and is under state supervision for 25 years, including the 3.5 years she spent in custody while the case was pending. The defense in Weier’s case argued the girls suffered from a shared delusion disorder.
In November, Weier filed a petition for conditional release. In a filing late Friday, her attorneys Maura McMahon and Joseph Smith Jr. argued a number of factors weighed in favor of it, including “extraordinary compliance with treatment. Her compliance with medication and mental health treatment has never been an issue.”
“Miss Weier’s records confirm her dissolution from the shared delusional beliefs subsequent to her separation from the co-actor. Her records also contain confirmation of treatment offered to treat the root cause of her involvement in the offense as well as her complete compliance with the treatment offered.
“In the reports of Dr. (Deborah) Collins, Dr. Melissa Westendorf, and Dr. Robert Rawski which were prepared pursuant to the court-order related to the Petition for Conditional Release, the mental health experts ... diagnosed Miss Weier as currently suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, major depression, and personality disorder,” they wrote. “Neither court-ordered mental health expert ordered to evaluate Miss Weíer for purposes of her conditional release diagnosed her as currently suffering from a psychotic or delusional disorder. Dr. Rawski opined that Miss Weier has possibly never had a psychotic or delusional disorder. But, he acknowledged that he did not have access to the entire wealth of information that the two court-appointed and other defense-retained mental health experts ordered to conduct the NGI [Not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect ... insanity] evaluations reviewed and thus the jury thoroughly assessed when making their determination that Miss Weier was NGI.”
The attorneys said, “Dr. Rawski indicated her current treatment resembles that provided in traditional weekly outpatient counseling. In addition to engaging in counseling sessions, she is prescribed an antidepressant. He explained that Miss Weier has no treatment needs that require institutional care.” The three doctors “all concur that a more successful transition to the community will likely occur if Ms. Weier is allowed to return to the residence of her father,” the attorneys wrote.
They said Weier has worked in a workshop and kitchen at the health facility, handling knives and electric power tools without any violence or threats reported. Since May 2020, Geyser and Weier have lived on the same unit, and they have had contact with each other, but Weier’s delusional belief disorder has not re-emerged, they wrote.
Two weeks ago, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Osborne argued that prosecutors still see Weier as too dangerous to be released. He argued that even though doctors point to there being no indication that Weier is delusional or plans to harm herself, others or property, “in the weeks prior to this horrendous attack on the victim, there was no one that saw that the defendant was delusional or even remotely suspected that she and the codefendant were planning to kill the victim,” Osborne wrote.
“There is simply no way to know if such thinking is going on in a person who is not visibly psychotic,” he argued.
The state’s reply to Weier’s brief is due Friday.
Weier’s attorneys corrected the record, though, saying in his argument Osborne “erroneously indicates that she held the victim down while the stabbing occurred. She did not wield the knife and she did not hold the victim down when the knife was used to injure the victim, but she was a willing participant in the commission of the crime.”
Letter to court
In a letter filed with the court last month, Weier said she takes responsibility for her role in the attack, and also making sure “I never get that ill again.” She said she has learned to forgive herself, and asked that others find a way to forgive her.
“I am not claiming to be a perfect person. Far from it, actually,” she wrote. “By petitioning the Court for conditional release, I am NOT saying I am done with my treatment. I am saying that I have exhausted all the resources available to me at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute. If I am to become a productive member of society, I need to be a part of society. ... I want to reiterate that I am not saying I am done growing, changing, evolving or adapting. I just can’t do it here anymore.”
She said she was committed to being productive, making her own way, getting higher education is some form, and “using this negative situation and publicity for something good.”