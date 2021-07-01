WAUKESHA — Anissa Weier, one of the two young women charged in the Slender Man case, was granted a petition for conditional release from Winnebago Mental Health Institute on Thursday, following a court hearing in Waukesha County Circuit Court.
Weier, who has spent the last seven years at the institution, was granted the petition by Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren, after mental health doctors appointed by the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office, the court, and her defense team, recommended granting the release.
Arrested in March 2014 at age 12 for the stabbing of classmate Payton Leutner, Weier will remain institutionalized until Bohren has approved a formal release and treatment plan that would allow her to serve out the remaining 18 years of her sentence under some form of home monitoring.
Weier and her friend Morgan Geyser lured classmate Payton Leutner into a Waukesha park in May 2014 following a sleepover. Geyser stabbed Leutner multiple times as Weier encouraged Geyser to inflict the injuries. All three girls were 12 years old at the time.
Leutner barely survived her wounds.
Bohren sentenced Weier in December 2017 to 25 years at Winnebago. Geyser is serving a maximum 40-year-old sentence at a mental health facility.