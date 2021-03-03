WEST BEND — The West Bend Farmers Market is all set to return this spring and summer, as planning so far has been on track.
The farmers market is organized and run each year by the Downtown West Bend Association. Anne Jensen, events director for the association, said that efforts for the market are still in early stages, but so far the plan is to have the full season with the farmers market including a full slate of sellers every Saturday, from May 22 until Oct. 30.
“Right now, I am waiting to hear back from last year’s vendors,” Jensen said. The farmers market includes 80 vendors. Jensen noted that last year, West Bend ended up with a selection of new vendors; she said sellers contacted the Downtown Association requesting spaces, to replace other farmers markets and events they had been scheduled for but were canceled during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said the association is also working on booking musicians, local business booths and other aspects of the market.
The Downtown West Bend Association does not yet know exactly what guidelines will be in place for this year’s farmers market season related to the pandemic, according to Jensen. She said they will be in discussion with the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department moving forward, but with the market still almost three months away it is not yet known what the state of the pandemic will be or what restrictions or rules might then be in place.
“As it stands right now, they aren’t allowing sampling, at the county level,” Jensen said, referring to food and beverage tasting.
Last year, Jensen said face masks and social distancing were highly recommended to market patrons.
The West Bend Farmers Market runs from 7:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. every Saturday during the season.