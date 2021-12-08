WEST BEND — The city has a lot of options to consider for the future of the West Bend Fire Department, including potential staff increases, personnel restructuring and what fire stations to continue running.
The city’s Common Council received a presentation Monday on the Fire Department organizational study and operational review from McMahon Associates. The city retained the firm to perform that study, which was completed and submitted in November.
“Over 10 years, you had a 40 percent increase in total calls for service,” Robert Whitaker said of the WBFD. Whitaker was a member of the McMahon team that evaluated the WBFD, and is also himself a fire chief for the North Shore Fire Department.
According to Whitaker’s presentation, West Bend had a total of 3,903 calls for fire and emergency medical service in 2016. In 2020, there were 4,382. While he noted that 2020 may be irregular due to the pandemic, he said also that new calls number is in line with the overall trend in West Bend’s service needs. The city has also experienced about 8.5 percent population growth in the past decade.
“And in that time, staffing levels for the Fire Department have remained relatively level,” Whitaker said.
He said that for a hard number of additional staff, the WBFD should likely look at about 15 additional personnel to respond to rising calls and needs. That number would also allow for consistent staffing at each of West Bend’s fire stations to allow for a fire call and EMS call being answered from any station.
The study provided a variety of potential changes and recommendations the WBFD could implement to improve its operations. For staffing, Whitaker summarized a three-station model using all three of West Bend’s current fire stations, and a two-station model in which Station 2 is decommissioned. Whitaker said that the study found West Bend’s stations 1 and 2 are likely too close together to notably increase service, and Station 2 needs to be replaced.
While some council members noted the two-station model could be staffed with only three additional people beyond the 33 currently in the WBFD, Alderman Justice Madl said decreasing the number of stations would be going backward.
Long-term, Whitaker said decommissioning that station and building a new station in a different location would better serve the city than just decommissioning, as the WBFD still needs more people. Whitaker shared data from the study and personnel interviews that indicate there are some issues with current staff levels and the number of calls occurring.
“Under the current system, where they’re walking out the door with a pager, that pager is going off two or three or four times that night,” Whitaker said.
Madl expressed concerns about burnout for West Bend firefighters, given the department’s needing them on days off and outside of their regular shifts, as did other council members.
“I would hope that the city, if we want to be an employer, we want to be a good one,” Madl said.
The presentation also recommended reclassifying two fire department captain positions as deputy chiefs, so there would be three who could each specialize in their roles. The study also found the city should re-evaluate its fee schedules for various services and simplify some billing methods.
The full summary report shared with the Common Council can be viewed through the city webpage as part of the online packet for Monday’s meeting, at shorturl.at/elrFY.
The presentation was for information only at this time; no action was taken.
“This is a lot of information and a lot of long-term planning, and obviously there is no quick-and-easy, overnight solution,” Mayor Chris Jenkins said.
Fire Department findings
Findings in the West Bend Fire Department organizational study and operational review from McMahon Associates include:
■ Calls for service increased 40% in the last 10 years.
■ As many as 15 more emergency responders may be needed to respond to rising numbers of calls for service.
■ City should reclassify two captain positions as deputy chiefs.
■ Having two or three fire stations should be discussed while the city decides the long-term fate of Fire Station No. 2.