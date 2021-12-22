WEST BEND — The city is slated to get nearly $4 million in federal funding to upgrade three city intersections on Highway 33, as the Common Council has given the all-clear to agreements with the state for safety improvements.
The Board of Public Works unanimously approved three state-municipal agreements during its meeting Monday, which will lead to state funding for intersection projects to improve safety. The SMAs are for a Wisconsin Department of Transportation program that is federally funded called Highway Safety Improvement Program.
After that approval, it was forwarded immediately to the Common Council the same evening, where the SMAs were unanimously approved without further discussion as part of the consent agenda.
“The city filled out some applications earlier this year to secure grant funding in order to improve signalized intersections,” City Engineer Max Marechal said.
Marechal said those applications were successful through the state’s HSIP. The three intersections to be upgraded are on Highway 33, or Washington Street, in the city at Seventh Avenue, 18th Avenue and River Road.
The HSIP generally funds projects at a 90-percent level for engineering and construction, and 100 percent of any land acquisition costs, if a project requires that. The city picks up the remainder and any related utility work, which is not covered by the federal funding.
The total costs of the three projects, estimated in a memo from Marechal, were about $1.31 million for Washington Street and Seventh Avenue; $1.41 million for Washington Street and 18th Avenue; and $1.7 million for Washington Street and River Road.
“In all, the city would be spending 10 percent of that, and that, in total, would be less than $450,000,” Marechal said.
The full estimate for the three projects together comes to $4.42 million, with $3.97 million in federal funding through the state HSIP and $447,576 in funding from the city.
Marechal said safety improvements to be added through the projects could include additional traffic lights for each lane at an intersection, reconfiguring turn lanes, pedestrian resources and other items.
“We believe for the 10 percent, it’s a good deal for the city,” he added.
City information indicated design work for all three projects would occur in 2022, with land acquisition actions scheduled in 2023. Construction for the Seventh Avenue and the River Road intersections was scheduled for 2024; the 18th Avenue intersection is scheduled for construction in 2025, pushed back by potentially more extensive real estate and land purchase needs.
The SMAs were approved contingent upon the costs to the city not exceeding the current estimates. Marechal said he was communicating with people from the state program, working out some details of how the projects would proceed, but those discussions were not expected to cause issues with the overall projects.
Information from Marechal stated that the firm Traffic and Design Analysis performed safety screenings for West Bend intersections. That analysis was used to select the intersections the city sought funding for.
In other business, the Common Council also approved city staff advertising two road projects for last year. The city will be taking bids for the reconstruction of Fifth Avenue from Hawthorn Drive to Decorah Road, and reconstruction of Laurel Drive North from Sylvan Way to Laurel Drive South.
