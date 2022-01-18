WEST BEND — Mayor Christophe Jenkins gave a State of the City address Monday night, focusing on how blessed he feels the city and its residents are.
“I don’t know about you, but I think West Bend is pretty fantastic, and wonderful, and we’re blessed to live in and represent this city,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins address began with discussing public safety in West Bend. It is annually the largest section of the city’s budget, which Jenkins said was “for good reason.
According to the mayor, police responded to 66,700 activities in 2021, and fire and emergency medical service answered 4,600 calls. The two departments combined received more than 8,000 hours of training in the same year.
He also noted the city’s recent Fire Department organizational study, and the Police Department having new leadership selected in Chief Timothy Dehring.
“For all this security and protection in police, fire, and emergency services, we are truly blessed,” Jenkins said.
He also addressed the city on public infrastructure. He noted that last year the city made significant investment in reconstructing Seventh Avenue and several other roads; that investment will continue this year, according to Jenkins, with work on 18th Avenue, as well as work on Laurel Drive, Fifth Avenue and other streets.
Even so, Jenkins did note that there is still a great deal of work to do on West Bend infrastructure, as recent work with the county has shown the city has fallen somewhat behind on keeping pace with road work.
“While there is no one size fits all answer, ARPA funding, a looming federal infrastructure bill, positively performing TIF districts, and continued partnership with the county can all combine to tackle this problem more seriously than ever before,” Jenkins said.
Beyond safety and infrastructure, Jenkins said the city has experienced great economic growth recently. Residential development occurring in the Trails and the District, as well as the TownePlace Suites hotel, have made use of underutilized properties and are creating $52.5 million in value within the city’s tax incremental finance districts.
“And finally, our city would be pretty boring without the many exciting recreational opportunities we provide, Jenkins said.
He noted the library basement’s renovation being completed, creating a new rec space for the community.
The city also saw restoration of the Carl Kuss baseball facility, and the Regner Park beach house is slated for improvements this year.
“I will end this talk, the same way I did last year, as the message still rings true – the state of our city is strong,” Jenkins concluded.
In other business:
■ The Common Council approved a resolution for a $97,775 grant to be deposited in the city’s room tax fund. The grant came from a state program, the Destination Marketing Organization Grant Program established “aimed at supporting tourism promotion and tourism development organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with tourism-related investment project,” according to the resolution.
According to city information, the grant was awarded in December. Placed in the room tax account, it will go to tourism endeavors for West Bend.
■ The Common Council approved an engineering services proposal for TMDL compliance planning. City Engineer Max Marechal said that in 2019, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued the city of West Bend’s current MS4 permit, which establishes allowable limits for suspended solids, phosphorous and fecal choliform that enter the Milwaukee River. The engineering service proposal is related to that.
“How the city would implement solutions to reach the target,” Marechal said.