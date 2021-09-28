West Bend Parks & Rec Commission to approve $300K in additional funding for beach house project

WEST BEND —The West Bend Parks & Recreation Commission will take up a $300,000 fund transfer Thursday, to arrange funding for the Regner Park beach house renovation.
The Parks & Recreation Commission will meet Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Common Council Chambers at City Hall. According to city information, the commission will vote on transferring $300,000 to support the project, which was approved for bidding by the West Bend Common Council last month.
“The current Beach House, which was originally built in 1933 and subsequently expanded, is in disrepair and in need of improvements. Plans to add new amenities including a multipurpose room which can be used for recreation classes and as a rental space to generate additional revenue for the city,” according to the resolution the commission will vote on.
The total expected cost for renovating the beach house is $1.6 million. The city has already received about $915,000 in donations for the project, according to the resolution, and there are more donations which have been pledged to it. The city also applied for a $240,000 grant for the project; they expect to find out this fall if the grant will be awarded.
The $300,000 transfer would come from the Park Trust Park Fees account, if approved.
The beach house project plan includes demolishing selected portions of the existing beach house, major interior remodeling of the remaining structure and significant additions to the existing building on the south, west and north sides, according to previous city discussions.