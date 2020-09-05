WEST BEND — West Bend East and West High Schools sent an email to families on Thursday dispelling a rumor that the schools have several hundred students in quarantine.
East Principal John Graf and West Principal Ralph Schlass sent the email earlier the same day regarding contact tracing and COVID19 protocols.
The email states that as of Thursday, 31 students had been placed in quarantine after having contact with a positive case.
Upon closer examination of contact proximity and exposure time, Superintendent Jen Wimmer confirmed that the number was reduced to 24 students.
Graf and Schlass added there have been no transmissions of COVID-19 during the first week of school, which began Sept. 1.
According to the WBSD Return to Operating Plan, contact tracing helps to reduce the spread of COVID-19 through early identification, assessment and quarantine of individuals who experience exposure.
WBSD is following guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department.
A close contact is defined as being within six feet of someone who tested positive for COVID-19 for at least fifteen cumulative minutes over a 24-hour period.
“Each class has a seating chart. People who complete the contact tracing when a positive case is reported measure around the classroom or classrooms to confirm who was within six feet,” said Wimmer.
When an individual tests positive, they are interviewed by a Washington County Public Health Department staff member to identify everyone they had close contact with at school at the time they became infectious. Close contacts are notified and referred for testing and monitoring.
The positive individual is also interviewed with a parent or guarding, during which they are asked questions such as whether they ride a bus, carpool with other students or are on an athletic team.
Contact tracing may conclude that an entire classroom of students may be considered close contacts at Rolfs Education Center and elementary schools. Close contacts at intermediate, middle and high schools are determined through contact tracing efforts.
Those who have tested positive or are a close contact will transition to distance learning instruction.
The district’s plan includes a guide of how long students should quarantine for. Staff follow the same time frames for quarantine.
Those who test positive for COVID-19 are assigned to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days from the date of testing or onset. Before
the student can return to school, they must be symptom free.
A student who is a close contact is assigned to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days. They can return to school if they remain symptom free during the quarantine.
If someone in a student’s household tests positive, they are assigned to quarantine for at least 24 days from the date of the household member’s test onset date, assuming the individual is in close contact with the household member while they are infectious.
If the positive member can isolate separately, the student should follow the guidelines for close contacts, assuming they do not develop symptoms while in quarantine.
“We are reminding our families to follow screening procedures prior to sending any child to school,” said Wimmer. “These include monitoring for any symptoms and asking these six questions: Is there anyone in your household currently being treated for COVID-19? Has anyone in your household received a positive COVID-19 test or are waiting for COVID-19 test results? Does anyone in your household currently have any respiratory symptoms including a cough or shortness of breath? Have you been in close contact with or caring for someone diagnosed with COVID-19? Have you traveled to a COVID-19 Advisory Area, as defined by the CDC, in the past 14 days? Has you or your child had a fever of 100 degrees F within the last 24 hours?”
She added that it is essential families ask those questions to ensure WBSD can provide in-person instruction.