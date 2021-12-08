West Bend receives nearly $100K for tourism development, promotion

WEST BEND — Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan and Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole presented a $95,775 grant to the West Bend Tourism Commission at the Museum of Wisconsin Art Tuesday as part of the commission’s Destination Marketing Organization grant.
Through the Destination Marketing Organization grant, the DOA is awarding a total of $15 million to Wisconsin communities for tourism promotion and development.
“The economic impact hasn’t been felt equally,” said Brennan. He explained that the tourism industry was directly affected by the pandemic, and the DOA is ensuring that immediate assistance is provided to communities.
“When we’re done with COVID-19 and we truly can put it in the rearview mirror, that they’ll be all this pent-up demand. What are we doing to make sure that communities can do that? Not only for visitors from around the state and around the region, but around the United States and around the world because Wisconsin is a place that’s been on the national and international stage in lots of ways,” said Brennan.
“There’s so much to celebrate here in communities like West Bend, and overall around the state. We’re hoping that whatever we’re doing is allowing people to keep their heads above water and make sure we can withstand what we need to do for the next period of time to get out of COVID-19, but then be able to really capture on that momentum moving forward once we’re done.”
“With these funds, we’d like to do some initiatives that we have not been able to do before,” said City Administrator and Tourism Commission Chairman Jay Shambeau. The goal is to bring people downtown to explore the Riverwalk and the Eisenbahn Trail, he said.
“The second big initiative that the commission has discussed a couple of times, but has not had funding for, is being more bike-friendly. We have this awesome facility right here (Eisenbahn Trial) and until COVID, lots of people — even people in town — didn’t realize that it was here and that we had a city trailhead right there connected to the museum parking lot,” he said.
City staff recently added pavement markings for a bike route around West Bend that connects various parks and schools. The Tourism Commission also plans to promote the route as a destination for not just those who live in the city, but for visitors as well.
Brennan and Cole made stops at several other communities in Wisconsin Tuesday to unveil pandemic-relief investments for summer camps, movie theaters and minor league sports teams.
These grant programs are part of a $140 million investment to support Wisconsin’s tourism and entertainment industries.
“From Wautoma to Spooner, summer camps, movie theaters and minor league sports teams are important parts of our communities and our state’s economy,” said Gov. Tony Evers in a statement. “Unfortunately, like many businesses in our tourism industry, these folks have been hit particularly hard by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This investment will continue to help fuel our state’s recovery and ensure a strong rebound for our local communities.”
These programs are funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the DOA.