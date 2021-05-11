WEST BEND — The West Bend School District is planning to switch from Edmentum to another vendor for virtual instruction. Board members discussed the online program, as well as a potential calendar adjustment and preliminary budget discussions, during their meeting Monday.
The school district has offered virtual programming for grades 7-12 since 2011 through Wisconsin Virtual Schools. Last school year, they entered into an agreement with Edmentum to offer virtual education for grades K-12.
“We gave notice to Edmentum that we will not be continuing with them through next school year because there were a number of challenges that were aced that were not simply because of the pandemic,” said Laura Jackson, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning. “Some of that had to do with the software and some of the programming within the software, particularly at the high school level, but at every level K-12.”
She added that families who have communicated with feedback about the virtual program support the decision.
Wisconsin Virtual Schools has since developed K-5 curriculum.
Due to the pandemic, virtual enrollment jumped to 1,300 students by the start of the 2020-21 school year, as opposed to 160-300 students originally anticipated. At second semester, about 800 students were enrolled.
“The ongoing pandemic brought many concerns for our families, many concerns for their own health and their student health, and so we saw this unusual large jump,” said Jackson. She added this has been seen across the nation.
At a future meeting, the curriculum and instruction department will report on the implementation of the virtual program, discuss changes for next year and highlight ways to further develop the virtual program.
Calendar
Legislators are contemplating a bill that would allow public schools to begin prior to Labor Day, Sept. 6. School districts have the option to amend their calendar if the statute changes.
If the calendar were to be amended, the first day of school could be Aug. 30, Aug. 31 or Sept. 1.
Board members stated that they are open to discussing the item at a future date if legislation were to pass. The board came to the consensus that they would be open to taking action at a future date if the legislation is signed, as well as speaking with older students, families and staff members.
Board member Nancy Justman, who works in the tourism industry, explained that those in the industry are fighting the measure, but she would be willing to consider a potential change.
“Those places absolutely depend on student workforce and they really depend on that last week of August and that Labor Day weekend to finalize their financial situation for the year,” said Board Member Nancy Justman.
Budget
Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations Andrew Sarnow also presented on the district’s budget amendment and preliminary budget for the 2021-22 school year.
The annual meeting will be Sept. 27. The final levy and mill rate will be approved Oct. 25.
“I often believe and discuss a budget is a living document. it’s a financial plan and sometimes — or quite often — that financial plan changes based on different inputs and whatnot,” said Sarnow.
Final approval will be brought forward at the next board meeting on May 24.
Priorities include keeping the mill rate at $7.97 per $1,000 of assessed property value, contribute to the Capital Extension Fund equal to the amount needed to fund facilities projects approved in January and utilize federal CARES Act dollars to maximize impact and for one-time financial support.
Next steps include looking at curriculum development, student and staff technology, facilities improvements and post-employment benefit.
The board is recommended to take action on the preliminary budget before June 30.