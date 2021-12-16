West Bend selects new police chief

WEST BEND — West Bend Police Capt. Timothy Dehring has been selected as the city’s new chief of police, and he will begin his new job a little more than three weeks from now.
The West Bend Police and Fire Commission met Wednesday morning to perform final interviews and evaluations of the two finalist candidates for the chief position. The city began seeking candidates in early November, after Chief Kenneth Meuler announced he would retire on Jan. 7.
Dehring will start as chief the next day, on Jan. 8.
“I’m excited to work collaboratively with Capt. Dehring as he advances into the chief of police position,” said City Administrator Jay Shambeau. “Under his leadership, the West Bend Police Department will continue to provide exceptional public safety and community programs.”
Dehring has been with the West Bend Police Department since 1995. He was promoted to detective in 2004 and to lieutenant in 2007. He became captain of operations for the department in 2013, progressing steadily through the ranks to leadership positions.
Dehring has a Bachelor of Science degree in political science and government from the University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point, and a Master of Science Degree in business management from Cardinal Stritch University. He also graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2009. Dehring has also served on the board of directors for the West Bend Public School District Foundation since 2012.
The Police and Fire Commission accepted applications in November from internal candidates who were qualified. After the commission’s meeting to first review candidates, they announced Dehring and Lt. Matthew Rohlinger as finalists.
Both candidates submitted written responses to essay questions, and participated in executive leadership evaluations performed by a third-party firm. In-person interviews with the commission were performed as well, along with background and job performance review.