WEST BEND — Jaida Campbell, a junior at West Bend East High School, was named the Boys & Girls Clubs of Washington County 2021 Youth of the Year. She was selected to represent Washington County at the state competition earlier this month.
The Youth of the Year is an annual competition to highlight youths who exemplify the Boys & Girls Clubs’ mission through the way they conduct and carry themselves at the club, at school and in the community.
Campbell stated the journey from being a member to now being awarded Youth of the Year “has really been amazing.”
Campbell began attending the West Bend Boys & Girls Clubs in fifth grade. She continued to attend the club through middle school and became a volunteer once she entered high school. The club hired her as a youth development professional to work with second-graders at the club beginning last fall.
A typical day for Campbell starts with making sure the kids get to school and riding with them in the van. After school, the kids arrive back at the club. Due to COVID-19, they are separated by grade level. Campbell then facilitates activities, helps with homework, provides snacks and spends time with the kids.
“I remember coming here as a member and how much fun I had,” she said. She added she hopes to return the favor and “make that same impact on other kids’ lives.”
In addition to working at the Boys & Girls Clubs, Campbell also works at The Bend, the historic theater in downtown West Bend.
Campbell will receive a college scholarship for her accomplishment. She hopes to earn a film degree and work in the film industry.
“This entire experience was so much fun, and I really enjoyed it,” she said. “I loved the people who came in and helped me with my interview and my speech. It helped a lot during the competition.”
Each year, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Washington County selects one youth from each of the county’s five clubs to interview. Campbell was selected from those five as the county’s representative.
“She is what the Boys and Girls Club strives to be every day,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Washington County Executive Director Jay Fisher. “She’s a wonderful young lady who had inner growth from elementary school to a middle school child to a really sophisticated young lady who exemplifies everything the Boys and Girls Club does for kids, and she’s the perfect Youth of the Year.”
Campbell also competed at the state level for the Wisconsin Youth of the Year against 14 other youths chosen from their county on March 8.
The competition is usually held in Madison, but was held virtually this year. Each youth participated n an interview and gave a speech in front of 12 judges.
Anya Ramos from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee was selected as the Boys & Girls Clubs Wisconsin State Youth of the Year.
Those winners go on to compete regionally and nationally later this year.