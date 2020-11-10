WEST BEND — When the going gets tough for Melania Holder, a West Bend woman who uses a wheelchair, she reminds herself to “keep moving forward.” On Saturday, Holder did just that upon virtually completing the 5K Candy Cane Run/Walk, an event that was part of the Germantown Area Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas Festival.
Holder has been racing on and off for most of her life. At the age of 16 while living in Iowa, she was struck by a car, leaving her paraplegic.
A few years later, one of her friends challenged her to train for and complete a 5K. She participated in her first race in Austin, Texas and completed six within the first year.
“I became addicted to it,” said Holder.
In the 20 years since her first race, Holder has continued to compete in a race about once every one to two months. Most of them are local or in Wisconsin. She also had the goal to travel, bringing her to events in Texas.
Earlier this year, she was supposed to take part in a Disney race and a race in the Bahamas, but both were canceled due to COVID-19.
“Not a lot of races around here actually have ever heard of doing a wheelchair division until you bring it up to them,” she said.
Last year was her first year competing in the 5K Candy Cane Run/Walk. That’s when she brought up the idea of adding the wheelchair division. Two more people who use wheelchairs also participated that year. Holder said that she has taken to advocating for herself. She commonly contacts race organizers to advocate for adding a wheelchair division.
When Holder first began racing, she did so with Achilles International, a global organization that provides athletic programs and social connections to people with disabilities. The group also helps those who use wheelchairs advocate for wheelchair divisions in races, connect with runners who train alongside them and help athletes find trainers.
A hardworking team
Holder works with Nicola Patrinos, a personal trainer at the Kettle Moraine YMCA.
Holder usually begins training with short distances, averaging about a mile to a mile and a half. She adds a little more distance every day with the longest being four and a half miles in combination with hill workouts and strength training.
For distance training, Holder often uses the track at the YMCA or West Bend’s Eisenbahn Trail.
“She did a lot of the cardio part of the race on her own,” said Patrinos.
Together, she and Holder would work on upper body exercises to strengthen the arms and perform core exercises to strengthen the abdominals and back.
While racing helps with her mood, Holder said that racing also helps her feel free, especially while going fast.
Holder encourages those with disabilities who are interested in participating in similar events to start off slow.
“Don’t be too hard on yourself if you can’t go that distance right away. You’ll build up to it. It’s more about doing what you can and try to beat it the next time,” she said.
Holder completed her first race two years after originally setting the goal.
Holder also interacts with others on Facebook groups with similar goals. Some of those people are making a change from power chairs to manual chairs.
When it is a struggle, she stated she remains in the constant pursuit of moving forward.
“If you just keep telling yourself to move, eventually you’ll get there anyway,” she said.