WAUKESHA — With the public spending more time at home over the last few months, many may have had the time to wipe the dust off some gems hiding in their basements and head out to learn exactly what their favorite vintage item is and whether it’s valuable.
Antique store owners and an appraiser in Southeastern Wisconsin have noticed a few new trends over the years, whether related more recently to the pandemic or new generations.
Barbara Eash, certified appraiser in Waukesha County, said the pandemic allowed owners to sort through attics and storage units, placing items into the marketplace.
“This allowed buyers to become more savvy, demanding perfect condition items, and a cheaper price,” she said.
Eash said when it comes to specific antique items, most recently, the contents of the official “dining room” have a small marketplace — including china, serving utensils, linens and even traditional dining room furniture.
Also less popular, Eash said, are figurines.
New trends, Eash said, are many 1950s, 60s and 70s items, including women’s fashions. Overall, people are also interested in buying a variety of items that they’ve seen from their childhood, such as toys.
Eash said many buyers want items almost “pristine” and in working order, and at a cheaper price — a trend which Eash calls “buying up.” One example of this is vintage toy cars, she said. The internet has changed the industry in this way, she said.
Antique stores
Charlie Solomon with the Pilgrim Antique Mall, W156-N11500 Pilgrim Road in Germantown, said she cannot narrow down what sells more than other items due to the large variety of them at the location. The business rents space for business owners to sell their antique items.
Solomon said she’s noticed people have been buying like crazy recently, specifically with more dealer sales at the store. Solomon said she also noticed many of her renters had a large inventory, so they can continue to sell and make a profit.
Royal Oak Antiques, N168W20828 Main St., Jackson, in Washington County has also noticed some new trends, such as in their antique restoration business. It has been open since 1996 and co-owned by brothers Tim and Bill Adams. The business specializes in furniture and antique pool tables.
“What’s going on with us is it’s all small restorations, we’re finding people are sitting at home and staring at furniture (and they decide to fix it),” Tim said. “The restorations really increased and the sale part (has) kind of dropped off.”
Tim said a lot of younger people seem to be less interested in the furniture they offer while older people are moving and seem to be downsizing, getting rid of their old items. Newly popular over the last three years are outdoor items, tools and brewery items, he said.
True antiques
While antiques and collectibles often merge, each should be defined differently, Eash said.
“Mass produced look-alikes in the collectibles arena are cheaper (and) appear to be pretty, but made cheaply — be it furniture, toys, bottles, jewelry, textiles, lamps, porcelain ... These items are often appealing and nothing wrong if one knows it is not a true antique,” she said Eash said a true antique is at least 75 or more years old. One such store which exclusively offers true antiques is Antiques at Gordons, 2275 N. Port Washington Road, Grafton, which has been in business for over 50 years.
Owner Gordon Kirsten said the pandemic has really negatively impacted their business, but they remained open. “Victorian stuff is very, very much not in demand and there seems to be a strong impulse towards what’s called ‘modernism,’ which is furniture and furnishings of the 1940s, 50s and, to some extent, into the 60s,” he said.
Beyond this, collectible items including porcelain, pottery, art, glass and more have seen a very strong market, Kirsten said. Kirsten said people in the middle to lower class who have less “free money” have been shopping less, likely due to employment impacts from the pandemic.
Most recently, Kirsten said the last couple of weeks have been the busiest days of the year and he hopes people are getting ready to spend again.