TOWN OF POLK — Long-time fair attendees Elaine Gerner, 78, and Marian Thoma, 88, rode the Ferris wheel together on Friday at the Washington County Fair to prove that no one is too old to have fun.
“I just love the view from the top of the Ferris wheel,” Thoma said. “I’m so happy to be back because this is my favorite ride.”
The two have been friends for about 20 years. Gerner said that their husbands were good friends when they volunteered together at American Red Cross which eventually led to her and Thoma becoming friends for life. After both of their husbands passed away, they remained friends and encouraged one another to keep moving forward with living life to the fullest.
Both Gerner and Thoma were raised in the Washington County area. Thoma, originally from Slinger, said that she has attended the fair for as long as she can remember and when she was young, it was the biggest event of the year. Gerner added that she also has been coming to the fair since she was a kid back when she participated in 4-H. “Our husbands are probably looking down on us and laughing,” Gerner said. “They’re more than likely shaking their heads and saying ‘You just go for it girl, enjoy life!’”
Thoma said her husband did not enjoy rides, but that never stopped her. She added that she convinced one of her friends, who was on oxygen, to go on the Ferris wheel with her a few years ago.
Gerner said that she hopes her grandchildren will remember her as a fun and energetic person that never let age define her. Both Gerner and Thoma said that they plan on coming to the county fair and riding the Ferris wheel for as long as they can.
“Life should be fun. Some people mourn forever, but they should remember that life is short and to not worry so much,” Gerner said.
The Washington County Fair runs until Sunday. For more information about the county fair schedule and admission prices, visit
https://www.wcfairpark.com/fair/.
The Washington County Fair is located at 3000 Highway PV in the Town of Polk.