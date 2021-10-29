Wife of man murdered on I-43 last October devastated that killer not yet caught

CEDARBURG — The wife of the man shot and killed on Interstate 43 last year is frustrated and heartbroken that as the one-year anniversary of her husband’s murder approaches, no one has been arrested.
Joshua Terry, 41, was out for one of his nightly drives on the evening of Oct. 30, 2020, when he pulled off to the side of the northbound freeway between Highway 33 and Northwoods Road in Port Washington. Around 6:40 p.m., Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to what they thought was a man hit by a car. But they found Terry, deceased from a single gunshot wound.
Sheriff’s Office officials said that there was damage to his white 2013 Kia Optima and believe Terry may have gotten into a minor collision with another vehicle.
His wife, Renee, said she fears for the public’s safety as the person who would commit such a randomly brutal act is still out in society.
“I never expected that we would be at the year anniversary of Joshua’s murder with no one caught or any answers. I am concerned that this case is not being worked after a year,” Renee Terry said. “My wonderful husband was brutally murdered and his killer is still out there. I pray no one else gets hurt as his killer truly has no regard for the life of another.”
Joshua Terry was a military veteran and a longtime Cedarburg resident.
Investigation still ongoing
Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Detective Mike Buechler said the case is very much a priority and that the investigation is ongoing.
“We are still conferring/liaising with the Wisconsin State Crime Lab with regard to evidence collected and examinations are ongoing to further suspect development,” Buechler said. “This is in addition to investigative leads we are still pursuing.”
In a post about the unsolved homicide that remains at the top of the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, investigators say it is possible that Joshua Terry’s 6-foot, 7-inch frame may have intimidated the driver of the other car.
Renee Terry told the News Graphic that never has her husband been scary or intimidating.
“My feeling is that Joshua’s killer is either someone who shot him out of road rage or it is someone who has a criminal past and did not want to talk with police after an accident,” she said. “If this person was afraid of Joshua’s size or of getting caught, why would they not just drive away? They had a car. And yet they shot Joshua and left him to die on the side of the road. A previous article stated there was a fight; there was no physical interaction between my husband and his killer. I am sure Joshua was not happy after getting hit, but he was not someone you had to be afraid of.”
Over the course of the year, investigators have interviewed any other drivers who may have been in the area at the time and examined any relevant video footage. They have also put out pleas to the public, asking for information that they may have.
Buechler said the department has consulted with outside agencies experiencing crimes of any similar circumstances. They are liaising with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Buechler confirmed that Joshua Terry’s car is still impounded, saying it is common practice to keep a vehicle until a suspect or person of interest is identified because it may need further testing or examination.
He said because of the nature of the crime, they are limited in the information they can share with the public.
“This information is highly sensitive and most of it is related to information only the suspect would know and must be withheld in an effort to retain the integrity of the ongoing investigation,” Buechler said.
A year without Joshua
Renee Terry said the past year has been filled with grief-filled moments as she lived through her first birthday without him, his birthday, their anniversary.
A devoted basketball fan who played every day at the Saukville YMCA with friends, Joshua Terry did not live to see the Milwaukee Bucks win their first national championship in 50 years.
Thoughts of what her husband endured the night he was killed keep Renee Terry awake. Did he merge onto the expressway too slowly? Did he accidentally cut off another driver when he changed lanes?
“Joshua’s car was hit from behind from the damage I saw. He exited his car as you would after an accident and was shot and left for dead. Left to die on the side of the road,” she said. “This is what haunts me and keeps me up at night. Was my husband cold, was he scared, was he in pain?
Despite the “emotionally exhausting” grief, Renee Terry said that not a day goes by that she does not remind herself of the things for which she is grateful.
“I am so grateful that I had Joshua in my life,” she said. “Josh was so full of life and made me laugh. He was kind, gentle and every day we said ‘I love you.’”
$10,000 reward offered
Terry’s family has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to this person’s conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 262-284-7172. Information can also be provided anonymously via text message by texting keyword OZSO and your message to 847411.