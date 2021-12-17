Wild Wednesday winds blow on into Thursday

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Intense wind speeds Wednesday night into Thursday morning caused many customers across Washington County to experience power outages. The wind speeds were also to blame for downed trees, branches and power lines.
The U.S. National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan reported that as of 1 a.m., 12-hour peak winds in West Bend reached 43 miles per hour.
“Intense winds overnight and this morning are to blame for widespread power outages across our service territory,” We Energies said in a statement. “We’ve made significant progress since the storm began, restoring power to more than 86,000 customers across southeast Wisconsin and the Fox Valley area.”
Thursday morning, We Energies reported that there were 148 outages and 3,544 customers without power in the West Bend, Slinger, Richfield and Allenton areas, according to the company’s outage map.
These rates decreased to just over 3,000 customers affected at 2:30 p.m. By 5 p.m., there were 2,460 customers in Washington County still without power.
For the most up-to-date information regarding power outages in Washington County, visit www.we-energies.com/outagemapext/#.
The high wind speeds also blew tree branches and other debris onto county and municipal roadways.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported at 5:44 a.m. Thursday that both northbound and southbound lanes along Highway 164 between Elmwood Road and Cherokee Trail in Richfield were closed for a utility emergency due to downed power lines. The incident was cleared before 11 a.m. later that morning.
The Kewaskum Police Department shared on social media that officers cleared several roads of hazards in and around the village.
“Last night Officer Nurkala and Officer Novobielski were on patrol during the severe wind event ensuring the roads were clear and safe for travel,” the department stated.