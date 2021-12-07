Williams Street restaurants plan fundraiser

WAUKESHA — Three restaurants on Williams Street in Waukesha will donate 50% of all sales during regular business hours on Wednesday, Dec. 8, to the Waukesha Xtreme Dance Team and the Waukesha South Band.
The participating restaurants are Sobelman’s Waukesha, 332 Williams St.; La Estacion, 319 Williams St.; and Club 400, 322 Williams St.
Sobelman’s and La Estacion both open at 11 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Club 400 opens at noon and closes at midnight.
For the latest news on the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, click here.