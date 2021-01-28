WAUKESHA — For nearly half a century, Lee Fensin was a fixture on the Waukesha County sports scene, sharing stories of people and their athletic exploits as sports editor of the Waukesha Freeman.
Along the way, he racked up awards and took many workers under his wing, showing dedication to his craft, always remembering that people are at the heart of what journalism is about, and that life is sweeter with laughter.
Fensin, 76, died Wednesday following complications of a stroke.
“He loved sports and he loved learning about people. I think his favorite part of the job was the people he got to talk to, parents, and players. He really loved the process of taking sports from a one-time event to a human interest story about people behind the event, the game, and I know he took great joy in hearing from former athletes like 20 years later, and coaches. He liked the camaraderie of the office and his team from Tony Mooren to all his various editors and publishers. I know it was like a family away from his family,” Fensin’s son, Scott, said. “When I was a kid I spent many a night with my dad at The Freeman and I know how much The Freeman meant to him.”
Tony Mooren, who worked alongside Fensin for just under 40 years, said “the family thing” was real for Fensin. Fensin was part of Mooren’s wedding party and Fensin’s wife, Marsha, sang there as well.
“He probably could have gone anywhere but with the Youmans family and everything else, when he started at the paper and when I started at the paper, it was really a family. We got together at people’s houses, stuff like that, had parties, it was a family deal. It started out as a family and that’s kind of what he liked,” Mooren said.
“He was a great guy. His attention to detail was incredible. His attention to the paper was unbelievable. He could’ve been sicker than heck and I don’t think he ever missed a day. You could have run the guy over with a tank and there was no way he’d miss work. He was amazing that way.
“He was dedicated to the paper. He had two loves: his family and the paper. That’s why he didn’t retire early or anything else. He loved what he did. He just really enjoyed the newspaper business.”
Bill Swartz, longtime coach at Waukesha South and Waukesha North High schools, said Fensin was not only an “excellent” sports reporter but a big part of the community, too.
“Everywhere you went, some important sports activity, Lee seemed to be in the neighborhood,” he said. “He was willing to go the extra mile. It was really nice because you could call him and get some support in the newspaper if you were running like a youth tournament and so on. He’d be very willing to get something into the paper.”
Billy Swartz, who followed his father’s footsteps into coaching at Waukesha South, had contacts with Fensin both as a player in the ’90s and later when he was a coach. He recalled how he and his teammates looked forward to reading Freeman coverage of their games and, as a coach, he enjoyed The Freeman’s coverage of local sports.
“He’d answer phones late at night, and cover stories and get out to games. He was so detail-oriented and just had a passion for high school sports in Waukesha County,” he said.
Bill Yorth, Freeman publisher and editor-in-chief, said Fensin was “an institution at The Freeman and in our community. During his many years of hard work as the Freeman sports editor, he had a positive impact on countless people in our area by showcasing their achievements in prep sports. He also had a positive impact on his many Freeman co-workers. Lee was a wonderful role model. He took his work and responsibilities very seriously and held himself to high standards. He was very kind and would always be offering words of praise and encouragement. And even in the midst of newspaper deadlines, he was upbeat and had a great sense of humor. His signature hearty laugh will forever echo in the Freeman newsroom. I will miss him very much.”
Jan Rockley, a former Freeman editor, said Fensin was a “true professional.” Fensin hired Rockley for his first newspaper job as a sports writer, and Rockley remembers him as devoted to The Freeman, as well as objectivity in the profession.
“Back in the ’70s when women’s sports were only starting to receive attention, Lee recognized the importance of covering girls’ high school sports. He did his best to treat boys’ and girls’ games as equals,” Rockley recalled.
Mooren recalled that Lee excelled in several aspects of the job.
“He really enjoyed writing but he loved editing and putting together what the paper would look like, the layout and headlines and he won several awards for it,” Mooren said.
Faith and family
When he wasn’t working, Fensin and his wife Marsha were very active in their synagogue, Congre gation Emanu-El of Waukesha, regularly attending Friday night services. He also edited the temple newsletter, and served on various committees, along with volunteering as a greeter and reading during services. He found great joy in listening to his wife sing.
“There are certain songs in the Jewish faith that are part of Jewish services that would bring my dad to tears when he heard my mom singing,” Scott Fensin recalled.
Despite a joke in the Fensin household that his mistress was The Freeman because of the time he’d spend there, Fensin also found time for his family — son Scott, daughter Lori, and particularly his grandchildren. The family made it a point to gather at least twice a month for breakfast in recent years. Whatever sport or school-related activity his grandchildren were involved in — from theater, music events, soccer, softball, volleyball, diving, and more — “without fail” Fensin was there to support them, his son said.
Fensin also enjoyed reading and continued writing for specialty publications in retirement. He and Marsha also enjoyed long walks together – often at the edge of woods near golf courses, where he reclaimed others’ errant shots.
Humor also was a big part of who Fensin was. Daughter Lori shared a favorite anecdote of how once, after picking grandchildren up from school, “he ran over one of those orange traffic cones and it got stuck in the wheel well of his car and he drove with it stuck in the car,” which he didn’t discover until after they arrived home.
Scott Fensin recalled his dad played poker with a group of friends regularly, which also had an annual softball game. “My dad would always write a faux article about it, pretending like it was in The Freeman. They were a riot.”
In recent years, Fensin posted on Facebook under an alias, but frequently posted puns, something his family is continuing as a way to honor his memory.
Scott Fensin said his father put a lot of effort into crafting headlines, often aiming for them to be funny, but was equally as serious when it came to getting it — and the details — right.
“He took great pride in his work and the quality of his work,” Fensin said. “When you use the term ‘community newspaper,’ the most important thing about that to my dad was community.”
Graveside services will be held at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Brookfield on Friday.