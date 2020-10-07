WAUKESHA — Both of the candidates for the 97th Assembly District seat in the Nov. 3 election are positive for COVID-19.
Aaron Perry told The Freeman on Tuesday he tested positive for COVID-19 and plans to quarantine for 14 days.
Perry first told The Freeman he had symptoms of COVID-19 Friday — including fatigue and loss of taste and smell. He said he had his COVID-19 test over the weekend and his symptoms were continuing to escalate on Tuesday.
Perry said he spoke Tuesday morning with Prairie Elementary School officials, who will provide further guidance once Landon, Perry’s son who is also quarantining with him, is tested again. Landon had been sent home from Prairie Elementary to quarantine when a student in his class had tested positive. Landon had tested negative prior to Perry’s diagnosis. “I’ve done a virtual campaign since April, I said I want to do (door-to-door campaigning) ... I’m still going to as soon as I am completely safe to do so,” said Perry, a Democrat. “But in the meantime, I’m going to do everything I can to reach out to people. I’m going to hit the phones and social media, all the stuff like that.”
Perry also said he had spoken with his opponent, State Rep. Scott Allen, RVillage of Waukesha, on Tuesday morning. Perry said he was glad to talk with Allen because he was able to apologize to him personally for the “FU” comment he made on Twitter.
The tweet from Sept. 30 included a photo of his son, Landon, resting in bed and said: 'All 3 of my kids are out of school. FU @repvos And FU @scotte_allen. The @NationalGuard tested him. Now we wait 3-5 days. I miss Lauren & Jackson.”
The two-letter comment made by Perry, directed to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ and Allen’s Twitter accounts, stands for “f--you.”
“I felt (apologizing) was the right thing to do,” Perry said. “Having spoken to him, I’m sure he didn’t appreciate that comment. I wouldn’t want that comment (directed) at me. This campaign is contentious, we both acknowledged that.”
Allen had tested positive for COVID-19 and received his results Sept. 27.
“He’s positive for COVID and that’s just the reality we live in right now, but yeah, we happen to have that in common,” Perry said.