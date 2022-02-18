FILE - Amy Mack lights candles at a memorial at Veterans Park for the victims of a deadly Christmas parade crash in Waukesha, Wis., on Nov. 23, 2021. The Wisconsin Assembly is scheduled to vote on a proposal amending the state constitution to make it harder for criminal defendants to get out on bail. Backers of the change up for a vote Tuesday, Feb. 15. 2022, are hoping to capitalize on anger over the killing of six people by a driver who authorities say plowed into a Christmas parade near Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)