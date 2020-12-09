FILE - in this Aug. 27, 2020 file photo, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes speaks during a news conference in Kenosha, Wis. Ways to bolster Wisconsin's economy while also addressing climate change were recommended in a report released Wednesday, Dec. 9 by a bipartisan task force led by Barnes that included a wide array of participants, including from the state's power industry. (AP Photo/Morry Gash. File)