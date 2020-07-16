Wisconsin college distances itself from Pence campaign stop

FILE - In this June 23, 2020 file photo, Vice President Mike Pence participates in an event in Pewaukee, Wis. A small Wisconsin liberal arts college hosting a campaign visit by Pence told Pence that he and everyone attending his speech inside a campus building must wear a mask and maintain a six-foot distance between one another, in accordance with the college's protocols for slowing the coronavirus. The president of Ripon College also distanced the private school from the closed-door event on Friday, July 17 saying in an email to the campus community that it was not organizing it and was merely renting a room to the campaign.