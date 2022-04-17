Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes, left, and Maribel, Wisconsin, farmer Michael Slattery listen to a discussion about issues facing rural Wisconsin during a stop on the candidate's "Barnes for Barns" tour on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at a dairy farm in Cambridge, Wis. Barnes is trying to appeal to rural voters as part of his campaign to win the Democratic primary and knock off Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.