FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2018, file photo, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden greets supporters during a rally with Wisconsin Democrats in Madison Wis. While Democrats are still planning to meet in person in Milwaukee in August, Wisconsin's state convention was scaled back from a two-day event to a two-hour virtual meeting. But the goal of focusing on beating Trump remains the same. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)