MADISON - The next round of postcards to voters in Wisconsin will soon be in the mail.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission on Tuesday told local election clerks across the state that it is mailing nearly 100,000 postcards to voters who may have moved, as part of the effort to clean-up the state’s voter rolls.
“Next week, the WEC will mail approximately 97,700 postcards to Wisconsin residents who were identified as potentially moving,” Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe wrote the clerks.
Wisconsin is required to update its voter rolls as part of its membership in the Electronic Registration Information Center, better known as ERIC.
Voters are flagged if they have a different address with the state’s Division of Motor Vehicles than the address on record with their local clerk or with the Elections Commission.
“Voters who receive the postcard and have moved within the State of Wisconsin may choose to register online, by mail, at their clerk’s office, or at their polling place on the next Election Day. The postcard also provides an affirmation option for the voter to sign and return to the clerk if they have not moved,” Wolfe explained.
Clearing voters who may have moved is just part of the effort to clean up the state’s voter rolls. Wisconsin has also reached out to voters who have not cast a ballot in at least four years.
Wolfe said this set of postcards is the first of three rounds.
There is a chance that some people flagged as moving may be removed from the state’s voter rolls.
“Clerks have discretion to assess each case individually and may elect to deactivate records or restore the record to ‘Active/ Registered’ status,” Wolfe said in her letter. “Decisions to modify these voter records are to be made by clerks at the municipal level. You may want to contact your municipal attorney for assistance in interpreting applicable statutes.”