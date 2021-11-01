FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Election Day, in Kenosha, Wis. Posts shared thousands of times on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are falsely claiming that an impossible number of people cast ballots in Wisconsin. Meagan Wolfe, the state’s top elections official, addressed the social media rumors Thursday, Nov. 5, saying: “Wisconsin does not have more votes than registered voters.” (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)