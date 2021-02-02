Wisconsin will receive nearly $50 million from the federal government to deliver more coronavirus vaccine shots into people’s arms.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced the $47 million grant on Monday.
“FEMA is committed to expanding COVID-19 vaccination efforts across the country,” the agency’s Kevin Sligh said in a statement. “This expedited grant funding will increase vaccine access across Wisconsin and is an important resource in the state’s fight to stop the spread of this virus.”
Wisconsin has been slow in getting the coronavirus vaccine to people in the state. Wisconsin is ranked 30th by the Becker’s Hospital Review in the percentage of available vaccines that have been distributed. The Review says Wisconsin has given out almost 61% of its available doses. The CDC ranks Wisconsin second to last in the Midwest in terms of the number of people vaccinated.
Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services reported, as of Friday, doctors and nurses have injected 551,963 doses of the 846,300 doses allocated to the state. There is a difference between allocated doses and delivered doses, but DHS doesn’t track that any longer.
Just over 100,000 people in Wisconsin have received both doses of the vaccine. And DHS says people over 65 years old now make up the largest group of people to get the vaccine. Over 177,000 people 65-plus have gotten at least one dose.
The federal government will reimburse states $47 million for the cost of distributing the vaccine. No one is saying what the vaccination price tag is in the state, or what it may eventually become.