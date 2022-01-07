FILE - Members of the Assembly applaud Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, as he speaks at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Vos, told The Associated Press in an interview Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, there is "zero chance" the GOP-controlled Legislature will take over awarding the state's 10 presidential elector votes in 2024, even as Democrats worry that is their goal.