FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020, file photo, election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee hand recount of presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center, in Milwaukee. The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature was scheduled to vote Tuesday, May 11, 2021, on bills making it more difficult to vote absentee, proposals that are all-but certain to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers but that GOP lawmakers say are needed to address issues that arose in last year's presidential election.