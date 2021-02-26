Wisconsin Heroes Outdoors looking to rent former fire station

TOWN OF DELAFIELD — A homegrown nonprofit working to help ease the stresses of active military members, veterans, first responders, and their families is on the cusp of getting its first forward operating base.
The Delafield Town Plan Commission recently granted Wisconsin Heroes Outdoors the initial permission it needs to use the town’s former Fire Station #2, W329-S890 Kettle Moraine Drive, as its headquarters, and the town and the nonprofit are currently working out the details of a three-year-lease for the property.
Helping hand of nature
Founded around 2017 by veterans Eric Falkner and Jason Bartol, the Town of Delafield nonprofit uses the camaraderie of outdoor activities to address both the physical and mental health challenges brought on by the stresses of being either a veteran, active duty soldier, firefighter or police officer. The ultimate goal is to help reduce the staggering rates of suicide among vets and first responders.
The seeds of the Wisconsin Heroes Outdoors (WHO) sprouted in 2016, when Falkner, a Marine Corps veteran and former firefighter with the Wales-Genesee Fire Department, and Bristol, an Air Force veteran who served as both a Franklin Police officer and federal air marshal, met while undergoing treatment at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.
The men started going kayaking and fishing with other veterans and found that the camaraderie and fresh air had a restorative impact.
Falkner’s doctors and spouse noticed a difference too, and soon his doctors were asking Falkner and Bristol to take other patients out on the trips with them, leading to the creation of WHO.
Today the nonprofit works with the Milwaukee VA Mental Health Clinic to take veterans on similar trips to improve their physical and mental health. It also serves vets who are part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-VA Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) Program, and has helped some active-duty troops, taking some National Guard members on an excursion last year.
Fire station use
Addressing the Plan Commission last week, Falkner said being able to rent the fire station would mean the nonprofit would finally have a permanent home.
“We are not just looking for a building, we are looking for a home,” Falkner told commissioners. “We want to continue to deepen our roots in the Town of Delafield and the state of Wisconsin as a whole.”
Although the organization is lucky to be able to take the men, women, and families they serve on excursions across the state, much of the administrative work for running the nonprofit has had to be done from home or out of temporary offices. Having the fire station property would give the organization a place to store equipment, including kayaks, motorboats, UTVs and trailers, but also an office, and conference center for planning and team building.
The station would mostly be used as a meet-up spot for events taking place elsewhere, but the permit would allow the nonprofit to occasionally host up to 45 people at the property.
The Village Board is expected to consider the nonprofit’s request at its first meeting in March.
If approved, Falkner hopes the lease will start April 1.