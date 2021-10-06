MADISON - Doctors, police officers and the state crime lab in Wisconsin could very soon be on a clock to gather and process sexual assault kits.
An Assembly panel on Tuesday heard from lawmakers and advocates about two pieces of legislation, Assembly Bill 67 and Assembly Bill 87, that rework how Wisconsin collects and stores sexual assault kits.
“For approximately 30 years the state of Wisconsin has failed to properly address the processing of sexual assault kits,” Rep. David Steffen, R-Green Bay, told lawmakers. “And in that way we have delayed and denied justice for the victims of sexual assaults.”
The first plan would require hospitals to notify police within 24 hours of collecting a kit if the victim wants to press charges. If not, the hospital would be required to send the kit to the state crime lab within 72 hours. Once police are notified of a kit collection, they have 72 hours to take possession, and 14 days to send it to the crime lab. The state crime lab would then be required to hold on to that kit for up to 50 years.
The push to quickly collect and process sexual assault kits comes after the state’s attorney general found nearly six thousand untested kits in police departments across the state back in 2014. It took Wisconsin four years to clear that backlog. Several cases were made because of that old DNA evidence.
The other plan, Assembly Bill 87, would create a new statewide database to track sexual assault DNA information. It would focus on tracking and locating the kits.
Both plans have already passed the State Senate, and both plans have broad support from both Republicans and Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol.