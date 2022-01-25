FILE - In this June 23, 2020 file photo, Wisconsin's "Forward" statue lies in the street on Capitol Square in Madison, Wis. The board that approves repairs at the state Capitol has approved restoring two statues that protesters ripped down by spring. The state Capitol and Executive Residence Board voted unanimously Monday, July 20, 2020, to repair statues of Col. Hans Christian Heg and a woman embodying the state's Forward motto and reinstall them. (Emily Hamer/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)