MADISON - Gardeners across Wisconsin could lose some of their more popular tools to keep bugs out of their gardens.
Democratic state Rep. Lee Snodgrass, D-Appleton, and Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, on Thursday introduced three pieces of legislation that would allow for bans on neonicotinoids. Neonicotinoids, also called neonics, are nicotine-based pesticides that are popular with many home gardeners and lawn-lovers because they are effective at stopping bugs.
The trouble with Agar and Snodgrass’ proposals is that neonicotinoid pesticides are very popular, and many people use them. Additionally, the arguments against the use of neonics is questioned by many scientific groups who consider the pesticides safe and effective.
Agar said it’s going to be a balancing act.
“It’s not choosing between the natural environment and moving forward,” Agard said. “We can do both.”
“Is having a pristine, perfect yard without dandelions more important than knowing that in future generations our kids and families are going to have access to fresh food?” Agard asked reporters Thursday. “It really does come down to that.”
Agard and Snodgrass say they want to ban the neonic pesticides “for the pollinators.”
“We know that Wisconsin’s pollinator populations are in decline and that this threatens Wisconsin’s wildflowers, ecosystems, agricultural crops and natural areas,” Snodgrass said. “Without thriving pollinator populations, our agricultural economic system would collapse and human food supplies would be in jeopardy.”
Cities, towns, and villages in Wisconsin currently can ban certain pesticides to protect water supplies. These new proposals would give local governments the power to ban pesticides to protect bees, butterflies, and other bugs.
Another piece of legislation would order the state’s Department of Natural Resources to stop using neonicotinoids when they can. The DNR uses neo-nic pesticides to battle invasive bugs. Agar said DNR would be allowed to continue to do that.