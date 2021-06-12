FILE - In this April 16, 2019 file photo, Alexander M. Kraus, is handed documents by his attorney Gregory Petit during his initial appearance in the Outagamie County Circuit Court in Appleton, Wis. A jury ruled Thursday, June 11, 2021, that Kraus, who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his grandparents in 2019, is criminally responsible for the deaths. He now faces two life prison terms when he's sentenced Aug. 16. (Danny Damiani/The Post-Crescent via AP, File)