Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. A few snow showers developing during the afternoon. High 11F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 1F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.