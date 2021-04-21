FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2021 file photo, members of the state Assembly rise for prayer during the first 2021-22 legislative session in the Assembly Chambers at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. The Wisconsin Assembly's bipartisan racial disparities task force created in the wake of a white Kenosha police officer shooting a Black man issued 18 recommendations on Wednesday, April 21 but stopped short of calling for a total ban on chokeholds and no-knock warrants as Gov. Tony Evers wants.