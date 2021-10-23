MADISON - The plan to test Wisconsin kids for early reading readiness has taken its first step forward.
The Assembly’s Committee on Education on Thursday approved the proposal, AB 446, with support from both Democrats and Republicans.
The idea, lawmakers say, is to test kids as early as kindergarten to make sure they are ready to read. The hope is to catch kids who need help before the third grade, which is when educators say kids who struggle to read fall behind.
State Rep. LaKeisha Myers, D-Milwaukee, the only Democrat to support the proposal, said it’s about the kids not politics.
“Some members of my party may be surprised that I agree with this,” Myers said Thursday. “I agree with this because we’ve had curriculum change after curriculum change, and intervention after intervention. When I look at students who are across this state who look like me, and have the wide-ranging deficits in reading and math that exist, it’s hurtful.”
Most of Wisconsin’s education associations and school bureaucracy groups oppose the new reading readiness plan. They say they welcome reading readiness, but don’t want any more mandates from state lawmakers.
CJ Szafir with the Institute for Reforming Government says school leaders need to be more focused on how kids are doing in school instead.
“With roughly two out of every three fourth graders in Wisconsin not proficient in reading, our K-12 system is dooming too many children to a lifetime of struggles with a bleak future. This bill is a no-brainer,” Szafir told The Center Square. “It will help improve reading outcomes, and ensure we have a prepared workforce for generations to come.”