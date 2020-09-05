MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin reported 15 more deaths from COVID-19, along with 946 cases on Saturday, according to health officials.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that the positivity rate for tests on Saturday was about 11%, a sign that more people could have infections than tests are showing.
Over the last two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by about 77, an increase of 11%. There were 177 new cases per 100,000 people in Wisconsin
Health officials have directed the members of nine fraternities and sororities at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to quarantine themselves after 38 students tested positive for COVID-19.
The orders from UW-Madison and Dane County health officials affect 420 Greek life students, who have been instructed to quarantine for two weeks, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. So far, 440 UW-Madison students have tested positive for COVID-19.
The university did not say if the cases were linked to any parties or large gatherings. But the Madison city attorney’s office last month warned two fraternities that their gatherings violated local public health orders.
Over the course of the pandemic, more than 80,000 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19. About 89% of them have fully recovered, but 1,168 have died.