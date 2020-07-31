FILE - In this May 15, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, right, and Majority Leader Jim Steineke, left, speak in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin's Republican Assembly leaders are breaking with President Donald Trump over possibly delaying the Nov. 3, 2020 presidential election. Speaker Vos and Majority Leader Steineke tweeted Thursday, July 30, 2020, that they oppose delaying the election, a date that is enshrined in federal law and would require an act of Congress to change, including agreement from the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer File)