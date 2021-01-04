MADISON, Wis. — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature said they plan to unveil a COVID-19 relief bill on Monday, the first day of the session, that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said lawmakers will pass later in the week.
The development came after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called on lawmakers to pass his coronavirus proposal before taking up any other legislation. What was included in the Republican bill, which Vos said had 44 provisions, was not immediately available.
Republicans and Evers have been unable to agree on a COVID-19 bill. But Evers urged fast action. His spokeswoman Britt Cudaback did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the Republican proposal.
Majority Republicans have shown little interest in accepting the Evers COVID-19 proposal, which he first floated two weeks ago and said includes only items that Republicans have agreed to. The Legislature has not voted on anything since April, when it passed the first COVID-19 response package early in the pandemic.
“It would be inexplicable after more than 260 days of inaction for any other issue or topic to be taken up by the legislature prior to passing a bill to address COVID-19,” Evers wrote.
The bill Evers proposed made some concessions to Republicans, like extending hours at the state’s unemployment call center, as well as measures the GOP opposes such as continuing the suspension of a one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits that began in July. Evers in November originally proposed a $541 million plan, which Republicans rejected as too costly.
The Evers proposal also does not include dozens of ideas put forward by Assembly Republicans that Democrats oppose, including cutting aid to schools that don’t return to in-person classes. Democrats on Monday put forward their own measure, which includes everything in the Evers bill and more that Republicans oppose, like accepting the federal Medicaid expansion money and paid sick leave and hazard pay for health care workers.
The new session kicked off Monday with Assembly Democrats skipping a swearing-in ceremony, citing the lack of a mask mandate for those on the Assembly floor. They were sworn in last week virtually. Republican lawmakers wore masks Monday, and stood at a distance, as they were sworn in by a mask-wearing Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Roggensack.
However, they briefly took off their masks when posing for pictures while they each individually signed a book at the front of the chamber signifying the start of their terms. Those who spoke on microphone, including Speaker Robin Vos, removed their masks when talking.
Assembly Democrats are pushing Republicans for a mask mandate in the chamber and hearing rooms, as well as to allow for virtual participation in committee hearings and floor sessions when bills are debated and voted on.
“We shouldn’t have to sacrifice our health and the health of our loved ones to do our jobs when we have alternatives available,” Democratic Minority Leader Gordon Hintz said at a news conference.
If they must be present to vote on bills, Democrats will attend but will not be making “20-minute speeches” or being together any longer than necessary, said Rep. Mark Sprietzer, the caucus chairman.
In the Senate, most Republicans went without masks during Monday's swearing in ceremony while Democrats wore them. Some Democrats were present in the chamber while others connected remotely. No decision had been made about whether senators will be able to participate virtually going forward.
“Anybody in this body who is not wearing a mask does not care about my father” who is susceptible to the virus, said Democratic Sen. Lena Taylor.
Republicans returned Monday with 60-38 majority in the Assembly and a 20-12 advantage in the Senate. There is one vacancy in each chamber, with special elections scheduled for April 6.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin peaked in mid-November and has been declining since, but the seven-day average has been slowly increasing over the past week. To date, nearly 488,000 Wisconsin residents have tested positive and 4,884 have died.