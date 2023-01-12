A Rainbow Pride flag is raised Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at the Capitol in Madison, Wis. The symbol of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender pride will be flown over the Capitol's East Wing in recognition of LGBTQ Pride Month, which runs until the end of June. In June 2019, Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order to raise the pride flag above the state Capitol for the first time in Wisconsin history. This is the fourth year the flag has flown below the U.S. and state flags on the east-wing flagpole. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)