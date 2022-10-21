The man pushed out as the head of Wisconsin’s Parole Commission after critics said he let dangerous people out of prison is set to become the new violence prevention manager in Racine.
Racine Mayor Cory Mason announced Wednesday that John Tate II will take over the role.
“The city continues to invest in traditional law enforcement. The creation of this position allows us to bring an additional public health perspective to crime and crime prevention,” the mayor said in a statement. “We know we need to use every tool available to us to reduce violent crime.”
Tate was forced to leave his previous position as Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman in June after it was discovered he paroled a man who subsequently brutally murdered his wife in Wauwatosa in 1997. Her family said they never heard from Tate or the Parole Commission until after the man’s release was approved. The case became an election year issue, giving Gov. Tony Evers’ critics another chance to say he is soft on crime.
In his letter announcing his resignation from the Parole Commission, Tate wrote that “no parole decision is easy and no decision can ever truly satisfy all interested parties.”
Tate was selected as Madison’s first-ever independent police monitor last week, but backed out of that job on Monday.
On Thursday he resigned his position as Racine alderman to take on the new violence prevention job.
“The city of Madison and the Police Civilian Oversight Board were phenomenal partners to work with during the interview and selection process. It is abundantly clear that they are serious about improving community relations with law enforcement by ensuring transparency and accountability. My selection to lead the department was incredibly humbling and validating, personally and professionally, and I wish them the best in securing a candidate to start that important work,” Tate said. “My reason for declining the role is simple: there is no place like home.”
Tate did not mention his time on the Parole Commission in his violence prevention announcement, he also didn’t say just what he will be doing.
It’s also not clear how much Tate will be paid. He was set to make $125,000 per year in Madison. Racine hasn’t said what his salary will be there.